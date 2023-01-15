Dr. Jeremy Denning, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Denning is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Denning, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Denning, MD
Dr. Jeremy Denning, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Plano, TX. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano.
Dr. Denning works at
Dr. Denning's Office Locations
-
1
Coalgtmoni LLC6101 W Plano Pkwy Ste 100, Plano, TX 75093 Directions (214) 750-3646
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Plano
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Denning?
Dr is excellent. Caring and very thorough with diagnosis. Takes the time with you to answer all questions and go over all issues and procedures.
About Dr. Jeremy Denning, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1396788758
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS HEALTH SCIENCE CENTER / DENTAL SCHOOL
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Denning has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Denning accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Denning has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Denning works at
Dr. Denning has seen patients for Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Denning on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
45 patients have reviewed Dr. Denning. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Denning.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Denning, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Denning appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.