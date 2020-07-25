See All Sports Medicine Doctors in Castroville, TX
Dr. Jeremy Dickerson, MD

Sports Medicine
4.0 (16)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeremy Dickerson, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Castroville, TX. They graduated from Texas Tech University Health and Science Center School of Medicine - Lubbock|Texas Tech University Health and Science Center School of Medicine - Lubbock, 2009 and is affiliated with Methodist Hospital Stone Oak.

Dr. Dickerson works at Methodist Physicians Orthopedic Specialists - Castroville in Castroville, TX with other offices in San Antonio, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Methodist Physicians Orthopedic Specialists - Castroville
    360 County Rd # 4712, Castroville, TX 78009 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 571-7198
    Methodist Physicians Orthopedic Specialists
    1139 E Sonterra Blvd Ste 401, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 571-7863
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 12:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Methodist Hospital Stone Oak

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Musculoskeletal Function Test
Concussion
Overuse Injuries
Treatment frequency



Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
Overuse Injuries Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 25, 2020
    I couldn’t be happier with the care I have received. Dr. Dickerson is good at explaining what is going on with my foot. We have a clear plan and I am confident that I am receiving the best of care.
    Bill Hinds — Jul 25, 2020
    About Dr. Jeremy Dickerson, MD

    Specialties
    • Sports Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043446206
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • TEXAS TECHNICAL UNIVERSITY
    Residency
    • Texas Tech University School of Medicine|University of Texas Health Science Center - Tyler|University of Texas Health Science Center - Tyler, 2013
    Medical Education
    • Texas Tech University Health and Science Center School of Medicine - Lubbock|Texas Tech University Health and Science Center School of Medicine - Lubbock, 2009
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy Dickerson, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Dickerson is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Dickerson has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Dickerson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Dickerson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Dickerson.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Dickerson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Dickerson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

