Overview

Dr. Jeremy Epstein, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Pain Management, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center and Crescent Medical Center Lancaster.



Dr. Epstein works at Physician Partners of America in Arlington, TX with other offices in Duncanville, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.