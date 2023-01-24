Dr. Jeremy Epstein, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Epstein is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Epstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Epstein, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Arlington, TX. They specialize in Pain Management, has 10 years of experience, and is board certified in Anesthesiology. They graduated from VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carrollton Regional Medical Center and Crescent Medical Center Lancaster.
Locations
Physician Partners of America: 400 W Arbook Blvd400 W Arbook Blvd Ste 120, Arlington, TX 76014 Directions (817) 993-5473
Physician Partners of America: 407 West Danieldale Road407 W Danieldale Rd Ste 100, Duncanville, TX 75137 Directions (817) 631-2399
Hospital Affiliations
- Carrollton Regional Medical Center
- Crescent Medical Center Lancaster
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
He always listen to my concerns and together we come up with a plan. He's very easy to talk to, not intimidating like some doctors are.
- Pain Management
- 10 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1831533058
Education & Certifications
- Harvard Medical School
- Georgetown University
- Mercy Medical Center
- VIRGINIA COMMONWEALTH UNIVERSITY / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF VIRGINIA SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Virginia Commonwealth U
- Anesthesiology and Pain Medicine
