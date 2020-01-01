Dr. Jeremy Evans, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Evans, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Evans, DPM
Dr. Jeremy Evans, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from CA School of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merritt University and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.
Dr. Evans' Office Locations
Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group3000 Q St # 66, Sacramento, CA 95816 DirectionsMonday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- ChoiceCare Network
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- Covered California
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
- MultiPlan
- Networks By Design
- Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
- Premera Blue Cross
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Western Health Advantage
Ratings & Reviews
Worked on my husband's toe issue quickly and saved his foot! Very patient and explained problem in detail.
About Dr. Jeremy Evans, DPM
- Podiatry
- 12 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
Education & Certifications
- Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara, CA 2011-2014 Podiatric Medicine with Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
- CA School of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merritt University
- Foot Surgery, Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
Hospital Affiliations
- Mercy General Hospital
