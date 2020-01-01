See All Podiatrists in Sacramento, CA
Dr. Jeremy Evans, DPM

Podiatry
4.6 (16)
Map Pin Small Sacramento, CA
Accepting new patients
12 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeremy Evans, DPM

Dr. Jeremy Evans, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Sacramento, CA. They specialize in Podiatry, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from CA School of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merritt University and is affiliated with Mercy General Hospital.

Dr. Evans works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Foot Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Evans' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group
    3000 Q St # 66, Sacramento, CA 95816 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Foot Fracture
Ankle Fracture
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Clubfoot Chevron Icon
Diabetic (Charcot) Foot Chevron Icon
Diabetic Foot Care Chevron Icon
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Injuries Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Deformities Chevron Icon
Foot Injuries Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Pediatric Foot Disease Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Simple Fracture Care and Casting Chevron Icon
Sports Medicine Related Procedures Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Tendon Injuries Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • ChoiceCare Network
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Covered California
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • HealthSmart - Interplan Health Group
    • MultiPlan
    • Networks By Design
    • Pacific Foundation for Medical Care
    • Premera Blue Cross
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Health Advantage

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 16 ratings
    Patient Ratings (16)
    5 Star
    (14)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jan 01, 2020
    Worked on my husband's toe issue quickly and saved his foot! Very patient and explained problem in detail.
    Debi W — Jan 01, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Jeremy Evans, DPM
    About Dr. Jeremy Evans, DPM

    • Podiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Gender
    • Male
    NPI Number
    • 1568737088
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Kaiser Permanente Santa Clara, CA 2011-2014 Podiatric Medicine with Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Medical Education
    • CA School of Podiatric Medicine at Samuel Merritt University
    Board Certifications
    • Foot Surgery, Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine and Reconstructive Rearfoot/Ankle Surgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mercy General Hospital

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy Evans, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Evans is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Evans has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Evans has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Evans works at Dignity Health Mercy Medical Group in Sacramento, CA. View the full address on Dr. Evans’s profile.

    Dr. Evans has seen patients for Foot Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Evans on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    16 patients have reviewed Dr. Evans. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Evans.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Evans, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Evans appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

