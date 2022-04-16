See All Neurosurgeons in Rochester, MN
Dr. Jeremy Fogelson, MD

Neurosurgery
4.2 (10)
Dr. Jeremy Fogelson, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Rochester, MN. They completed their fellowship with Washington University Barnes-Jewish Hospital

Dr. Fogelson works at Mayo Clinic - Minnesota in Rochester, MN. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Rochester - Neuro
    200 1st St SW, Rochester, MN 55905 (507) 512-1011

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Spine Deformities
Neurostimulation
Pediatric Neurosurgical Procedures
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Apr 16, 2022
    I have had three back surgeries. Dr. Folgelson saved my life. I have no residual effects from such a major surgery. Thank you
    Sue — Apr 16, 2022
    • Neurosurgery
    • English
    • 1871565606
    • Washington University Barnes-Jewish Hospital
    • Mayo School Of Graduate Medical Education College Of Medicine
    • Bemidji State University, Bemidji, Minnesota
    • Neurosurgery
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Mayo Clinic - Rochester

