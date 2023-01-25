Dr. Jeremy Frank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Frank, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Frank, MD
Dr. Jeremy Frank, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Dr. Frank's Office Locations
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center1865 N Corporate Lakes Blvd Ste 1, Weston, FL 33326 Directions (954) 265-6300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center1150 N 35th Ave Ste 345, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 265-6300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 207, Miramar, FL 33029 Directions (954) 265-6300
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center5830 Coral Ridge Dr Ste 207, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Directions (954) 265-6300
Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center9291 Glades Rd Ste 202, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Directions (954) 265-6300Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmSundayClosed
Hospital Affiliations
- Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Freedom Health
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Sunshine Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
My granddaughter had an OCD in her elbow. We went to countless orthopedic surgeons looking for an answer. It was so frustrating. Doctor Frank knew right away what the issue was and how to fix it. He is funny and really reassuring. My granddaughter is now 5 months out from surgery and back to gymnastics. Really impressive and so happy we met him and his amazing office staff
About Dr. Jeremy Frank, MD
- Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1871704817
Education & Certifications
- Harvard-Children's Hospital Boston
- The University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
- The University Of Texas At Austin
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Frank has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Frank accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Frank has seen patients for Knee Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Frank speaks Spanish.
165 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.