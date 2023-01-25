See All Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery in Weston, FL
Dr. Jeremy Frank, MD

Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
4.5 (165)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeremy Frank, MD

Dr. Jeremy Frank, MD is a Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Weston, FL. They specialize in Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital.

Dr. Frank works at Memorial Division of Pediatric Nephrology in Weston, FL with other offices in Hollywood, FL, Miramar, FL, Coral Springs, FL and Boca Raton, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Knee Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Frank's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center
    1865 N Corporate Lakes Blvd Ste 1, Weston, FL 33326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 265-6300
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 345, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 265-6300
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center
    1951 SW 172nd Ave Ste 207, Miramar, FL 33029 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 265-6300
  4. 4
    Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center
    5830 Coral Ridge Dr Ste 207, Coral Springs, FL 33076 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 265-6300
  5. 5
    Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital Orthopedic Center
    9291 Glades Rd Ste 202, Boca Raton, FL 33434 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 265-6300
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Joe DiMaggio Children's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear
Knee Sprain
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear)
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear

Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Injury Chevron Icon
Ankle Instability Chevron Icon
Ankle Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) Injuries Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Bone Disorders Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cartilage Tear Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Elbow Disorders Chevron Icon
Elbow Injuries Chevron Icon
Elbow Sprain Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Hand Conditions Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Dislocation Chevron Icon
Hip Disorders Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Flexor Strain Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Injury Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Subluxation Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee Disorders Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Ligament Rupture Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Knee Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Ligament Sprain Chevron Icon
Ligament Tears Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Meniscal Cyst Chevron Icon
Meniscus Injuries Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Osteochondroma Chevron Icon
Osteochondroses Chevron Icon
Osteochondrosis Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Cartilage Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Instability Chevron Icon
Shoulder Labral Tear Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Disorders Chevron Icon
Spine Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Sunshine Health
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 165 ratings
    Patient Ratings (165)
    5 Star
    (138)
    4 Star
    (5)
    3 Star
    (4)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (17)
    Jan 25, 2023
    My granddaughter had an OCD in her elbow. We went to countless orthopedic surgeons looking for an answer. It was so frustrating. Doctor Frank knew right away what the issue was and how to fix it. He is funny and really reassuring. My granddaughter is now 5 months out from surgery and back to gymnastics. Really impressive and so happy we met him and his amazing office staff
    Happy Grandma — Jan 25, 2023
    About Dr. Jeremy Frank, MD

    Specialties
    • Pediatric Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1871704817
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Harvard-Children's Hospital Boston
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • The University of Miami/Jackson Memorial Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Northwestern University The Feinberg School Of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • The University Of Texas At Austin
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy Frank, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Frank is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Frank has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Frank has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Frank has seen patients for Knee Sprain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Frank on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    165 patients have reviewed Dr. Frank. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Frank.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Frank, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Frank appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

