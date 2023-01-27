Overview

Dr. Jeremy Gallego Eckstein, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Regional Hospital.



Dr. Gallego Eckstein works at Memorial Division of General Surgery in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Incisional Hernia, Open Diaphragmatic and-or Paraesophageal Hiatal Hernia Repair and Gallstones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.