Dr. Jeremy Gallego Eckstein, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeremy Gallego Eckstein, MD is a Bariatric Surgery Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Bariatric Surgery, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti and is affiliated with Memorial Hospital Pembroke and Memorial Regional Hospital.
Dr. Gallego Eckstein works at
Memorial Division of General Surgery4651 Sheridan St Ste 350, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 869-2792Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Memorial Weight-Loss Surgery Program2301 N University Dr Ste 103, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024 Directions (954) 869-2788Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Dr. Eckstein is very good. The office and Memorial is run very well. Neila in the office is very sweet.
About Dr. Jeremy Gallego Eckstein, MD
- Bariatric Surgery
- 22 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Male
- 1669659926
- Cleveland Clinic
- Maimonides Medical Center|The Mount Sinai Medical Center
- Universidad Central De Venezuela--Luis Razetti, Escuela De Medicine Luis Razetti
- General Surgery
- Memorial Hospital Pembroke
- Memorial Regional Hospital
