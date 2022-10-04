Overview of Dr. Jeremy Gililland, MD

Dr. Jeremy Gililland, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.



Dr. Gililland works at University Orthopaedic Center in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.