Dr. Jeremy Gililland, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Gililland, MD
Dr. Jeremy Gililland, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.
Dr. Gililland's Office Locations
University of Utah590 S Wakara Way, Salt Lake City, UT 84108 Directions (801) 587-7109
University of Utah Health50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 Directions (801) 581-2121
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Because I was older, I felt hesitant to have surgery on my hip. I also did not want to be put under sedation, so the Dr. agreed to do a local injection. It all went beautifully, absolutely no pain and the surgery was over within no time! My recovery was normal and I was back on my feet sooner than I ever expected! I am soon to have knee surgery, and again, I am having Dr Gililland do that surgery as well, hopefully with the same results. Thanks Dr. Gililland!
About Dr. Jeremy Gililland, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- English
- 1881849669
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT IRVINE / CALIFORNIA COLLEGE OF MEDICINE & SURGERY
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gililland has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gililland accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gililland has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gililland works at
Dr. Gililland has seen patients for Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Joint Pain and Osteoarthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gililland on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Gililland. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gililland.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gililland, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gililland appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.