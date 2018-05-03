Dr. Gleeson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeremy Gleeson, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Gleeson, MD is an Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology. They graduated from U Auckland School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lovelace Medical Center.
Dr. Gleeson works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Lovelace Health Systems Inc5150 Journal Center Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87109 Directions (505) 262-7455Tuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Lovelace Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Presbyterian Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gleeson?
I knew Dr. Gleason was one of the most intelligent doctors I have had the opportunity to treat me. Your treatment for my thyroid-ism and overweight body was affective immediately...I lost over 25 lbs. in 3 months and I had energy. I lost my medical insurance when I lost my job so I have been unable to return for follow-up. I have gained my weight back and am back in the exhausted state I was in prior to seeing you. I am eligible for insurance again in August and will come back. Jodi W.
About Dr. Jeremy Gleeson, MD
- Endocrinology, Diabetes & Metabolism
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1215960893
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah
- Palmerston N Hosp, Nz
- U Auckland School of Medicine
- Diabetes, Metabolism & Endocrinology and Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gleeson accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gleeson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gleeson works at
Dr. Gleeson has seen patients for Osteopenia, Osteoporosis and Adrenal Insufficiency, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Gleeson on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Gleeson. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gleeson.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gleeson, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gleeson appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.