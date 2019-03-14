See All Dermatologists in Coral Gables, FL
Dr. Jeremy Green, MD

Dermatology
4.7 (12)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jeremy Green, MD is a Dermatologist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Green works at Skin Associates of South Florida in Coral Gables, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Skin Associates of South Florida
    4425 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 200, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (305) 443-6606
    Thursday
    9:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Jackson Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Contact Dermatitis
Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection
Contact Dermatitis

Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Genital Warts Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Kaposi's Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Leg and Foot Ulcers Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Psoriatic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • EmblemHealth
    • First Health
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • MedHealthInsurance
    • Medicare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 12 ratings
    Patient Ratings (12)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Mar 14, 2019
    I have been a patient of Dr Green’s for several years. He is a knowledgeable, informative doctor who truly cares about his patients.
    — Mar 14, 2019
    Photo: Dr. Jeremy Green, MD
    About Dr. Jeremy Green, MD

    Specialties
    • Dermatology
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1225249055
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Green has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Green works at Skin Associates of South Florida in Coral Gables, FL. View the full address on Dr. Green’s profile.

    Dr. Green has seen patients for Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    12 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Green, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Green appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

