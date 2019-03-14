Dr. Jeremy Green, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Green is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Green, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Green, MD is a Dermatologist in Coral Gables, FL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 17 years of experience. They graduated from Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med and is affiliated with Jackson Memorial Hospital.
Locations
Skin Associates of South Florida4425 Ponce de Leon Blvd Ste 200, Coral Gables, FL 33146 Directions (305) 443-6606Thursday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Jackson Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- MedHealthInsurance
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr Green’s for several years. He is a knowledgeable, informative doctor who truly cares about his patients.
About Dr. Jeremy Green, MD
- Dermatology
- 17 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1225249055
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Miami Sch Of Med
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Green has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Green accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Green has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Green has seen patients for Ringworm and Fungal Nail Infection, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Green on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Green speaks Spanish.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Green. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Green.
