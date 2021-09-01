See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Centerville, OH
Dr. Jeremy Groll, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.1 (41)
Accepting new patients
26 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeremy Groll, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Centerville, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Kettering Health Main Campus and Miami Valley Hospital.

Dr. Groll works at Springcreek Fertility in Centerville, OH. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Springcreek Fertility
    7095 Clyo Rd, Centerville, OH 45459 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 458-5084
  2. 2
    Spring Creek Fertility, Centerville, OH
    8087 Washington Village Dr Ste 120, Centerville, OH 45458 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (937) 458-5084

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Kettering Health Main Campus
  • Miami Valley Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Search for conditions or procedures.
Infertility Evaluation
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endometriosis
Infertility Evaluation
Ectopic Pregnancy
Endometriosis

Treatment frequency



Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Ectopic Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Fallopian Tube Disorders Chevron Icon
Fluid Contrast Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Hysteroscopy Chevron Icon
In Vitro Fertilization Chevron Icon
Infertility Chevron Icon
Intra Uterine Insemination Chevron Icon
Laparoscopic Surgical Procedure Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Myomectomy - Open and-or Laparoscopic Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • MVP Health Care
    • NGS CoreSource
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (30)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Jeremy Groll, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    • 26 years of experience
    • English
    • 1356332357
    Education & Certifications

    • U NC-Chapel Hill/Carolina Chldns Hosp
    • San Antonio Uniformed Srvs Hlth Edn
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    • Notre Dame
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy Groll, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Groll is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Groll has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Groll has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Groll works at Springcreek Fertility in Centerville, OH. View the full address on Dr. Groll’s profile.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Groll. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Groll.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Groll, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Groll appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

