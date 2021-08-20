Dr. Jeremy Henrichs, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Henrichs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Henrichs, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Henrichs, MD
Dr. Jeremy Henrichs, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Champaign, IL. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Sports Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Carle Foundation Hospital.
Dr. Henrichs' Office Locations
Carle Clinic Association2300 S 1ST ST, Champaign, IL 61820 Directions (217) 383-9400
Hospital Affiliations
- Carle Foundation Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I applaud Dr. Henrichs for standing up for the people who choose to accept scientific data rather than just doing what they are told. Bless you.
About Dr. Jeremy Henrichs, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
- Sports Medicine
