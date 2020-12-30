Dr. Herman has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeremy Herman, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Herman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in West Hollywood, CA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center.
Dr. Herman works at
Locations
Cedars-sinai Medical Center8700 Beverly Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90048 Directions (310) 248-8200Wednesday9:00am - 4:00pmThursday9:00am - 4:00pm
- 2 8536 Wilshire Blvd, Beverly Hills, CA 90211 Directions (310) 248-8200
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
If it was possible to leave a 10 star rating of Dr. Herman, I would. Today I am taking the time to share my experience having a colonoscopy procedure today. The staff was outstanding. Very efficient and KIND! Doctor Herman was informative, kind and understanding as to why I was having this procedure. I am new here to Los Angeles from Florida and I am so lucky to have found such a great doctor. I highly recommend him to all. You won't be disappointed. Thank you again, Dr. Herman.
About Dr. Jeremy Herman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1710154968
Education & Certifications
- HAHNEMANN MEDICAL COLLEGE AND HOSPITAL
- Gastroenterology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Herman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Herman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

15 patients have reviewed Dr. Herman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Herman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Herman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Herman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.