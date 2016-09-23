See All Neurologists in La Mesa, CA
Dr. Jeremy Hogan, MD

Neurology
3.1 (21)
Call for new patient details
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeremy Hogan, MD

Dr. Jeremy Hogan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

Dr. Hogan works at Multi-specialty in La Mesa, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Trigeminal Neuralgia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Hogan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group Inc
    5525 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 644-6750

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Sharp Grossmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Trigeminal Neuralgia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Wada Test
Trigeminal Neuralgia
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Wada Test

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • MultiPlan
    • Sharp Health Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Sep 23, 2016
    Dr. Hogan was very focused and perceptive in the exams he has given me, as well as understanding of the whole person. I recommend he and his staff to any person with neurological damage or issues. You will receive excellent advice and treatment.
    Pear K in El Cajon, CA — Sep 23, 2016
    About Dr. Jeremy Hogan, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 23 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1508876905
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Hogan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Hogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Hogan has seen patients for Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Hogan on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hogan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Hogan.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

