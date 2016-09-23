Dr. Hogan has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeremy Hogan, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Hogan, MD
Dr. Jeremy Hogan, MD is a Neurology Specialist in La Mesa, CA. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER and is affiliated with Sharp Grossmont Hospital.
Dr. Hogan's Office Locations
Sharp Rees-stealy Medical Group Inc5525 Grossmont Center Dr, La Mesa, CA 91942 Directions (619) 644-6750
Hospital Affiliations
- Sharp Grossmont Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
- Sharp Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Hogan was very focused and perceptive in the exams he has given me, as well as understanding of the whole person. I recommend he and his staff to any person with neurological damage or issues. You will receive excellent advice and treatment.
About Dr. Jeremy Hogan, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1508876905
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ROCHESTER / CANCER CENTER
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Hogan accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Hogan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Hogan has seen patients for Trigeminal Neuralgia, and more.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Hogan. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Hogan, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Hogan appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.