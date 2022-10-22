Dr. Jeremy Howes, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Howes is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Howes, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeremy Howes, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Wichita, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ascension Via Christi St. Francis, Clara Barton Hospital, Ellinwood District Hospital, Hays Medical Center, Pawnee Valley Community Hospital, The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus and Wesley Medical Center.
Wesley Medical Plaza551 N Hillside St Ste 201, Wichita, KS 67214 Directions (316) 263-0296
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Via Christi St. Francis
- Clara Barton Hospital
- Ellinwood District Hospital
- Hays Medical Center
- Pawnee Valley Community Hospital
- The University of Kansas Health System Great Bend Campus
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
This man saved my life by surgically fixing my strangled hiatal hernia. A 3 hour surgery and I saw him the very next day early morning.
About Dr. Jeremy Howes, MD
- General Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1447478128
Education & Certifications
- Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans
