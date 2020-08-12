Overview of Dr. Jeremy Hubbard, MD

Dr. Jeremy Hubbard, MD is an Urology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They specialize in Urology, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Atrium Health Carolinas Medical Center, Atrium Health University City, Novant Health Huntersville Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.



Dr. Hubbard works at Urology Specialists/Carolinas in Charlotte, NC with other offices in Huntersville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Blood in Urine (Hematuria) and Urinary Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.