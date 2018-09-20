See All Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Doctors in Hollywood, FL
Dr. Jeremy Jacobs, DO

Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
4.7 (11)
Map Pin Small Hollywood, FL
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeremy Jacobs, DO

Dr. Jeremy Jacobs, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital South.

Dr. Jacobs works at Memorial Division of Orthopedic Surgery and Sports Medicine in Hollywood, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Pelvic Fracture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Jacobs' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Office
    3702 Washington St Ste 303, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 820-5247
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Amputated Arm Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Botox® for Chronic Migraine Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Postherpetic Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Tension Headache Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Traumatic Amputation Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 11 ratings
    Patient Ratings (11)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Jeremy Jacobs, DO

    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    • 13 years of experience
    • English
    • Male
    • 1225331531
    Education & Certifications

    • Jackson Meml Hosp/ Univ of Miami
    • Florida Hospital East Orlando
    • Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Regional Hospital South

