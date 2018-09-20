Dr. Jeremy Jacobs, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Jacobs is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Jacobs, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Jacobs, DO
Dr. Jeremy Jacobs, DO is a Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital South.
Dr. Jacobs works at
Dr. Jacobs' Office Locations
Office3702 Washington St Ste 303, Hollywood, FL 33021 Directions (954) 820-5247Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- AvMed
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Better Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Florida
- Dimension Health
- First Health
- Florida Health Administrators
- Fortified Provider Network
- Global Health Care Network
- Humana
- Magellan Complete Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Memorial Healthcare System
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- PHCS
- Preferred Medical Plan
- Prime Health Services
- Quality Health Management (QHM)
- Simply Healthcare
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Sunshine Health
- Three Rivers Provider Network
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Jacobs made my rehab stay and post rehab bearable. He has been understanding of my condition and frustrations with my injuries. He listens, makes suggestions and follows up with his suggestions. I have always felt heard by him and every time he has suggested I try something, I have only progressed more. Forever grateful to be one of his patients.
About Dr. Jeremy Jacobs, DO
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
- 13 years of experience
- English
- Male
- 1225331531
Education & Certifications
- Jackson Meml Hosp/ Univ of Miami
- Florida Hospital East Orlando
- Midwestern University Chicago College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation
Hospital Affiliations
- Memorial Regional Hospital South
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Jacobs has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jacobs accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Jacobs has seen patients for Pelvic Fracture, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Jacobs on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Jacobs. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Jacobs.
