Dr. Jeremy James, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Covington, LA. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with AVALA Hospital, North Oaks Medical Center, Riverside Medical Center and Saint Tammany Parish Hospital.



Dr. James works at DISC of Louisiana in Covington, LA with other offices in Hammond, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Intervertebral Disc Disease and Degenerative Disc Disease along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.