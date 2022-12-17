Dr. Jeremy Kampp, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kampp is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Kampp, MD
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Kampp, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.
Dr. Kampp works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Dermatology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt4225 Roosevelt Way NE Fl 4, Seattle, WA 98105 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- UW Medical Center - Montlake
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Kampp?
I had mohs surgery on my upper right cheek, close to my nose. I asked for a mirror before the wound was closed. I was quite surprised by the amount that was removed. I thought I would have a horrible scar. Honestly, no one even knows that I had surgery, I can see it when I look closely., my close friends and family that saw the surgery afterwards are astounded at the final results.
About Dr. Jeremy Kampp, MD
- Dermatology
- 19 years of experience
- English
- 1730390055
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kampp has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Kampp using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Kampp has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kampp works at
Dr. Kampp has seen patients for Skin Cancer, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kampp on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Kampp. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kampp.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kampp, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kampp appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.