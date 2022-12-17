Overview

Dr. Jeremy Kampp, MD is a Dermatologist in Seattle, WA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with UW Medical Center - Montlake.



Dr. Kampp works at Dermatology Clinic at UW Medical Center-Roosevelt in Seattle, WA. They frequently treat conditions like Skin Cancer, Excision of Benign Skin Lesion, Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery) and Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

