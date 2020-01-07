Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeremy Kaplan, MD
Dr. Jeremy Kaplan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.
Neuropsychiatric Associates of Il Sc977 Lakeview Pkwy Ste 170, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Directions (847) 680-8755
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
We have been going to see Dr. Kaplan for several years now. Dr. Kaplan is excellent with my son, explains everything very thoroughly and has helped my son tremendously. !
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
- 22 years of experience
- English
- Childrens Memorial Hospital
- Northwestern Memorial Hospital
- University of Michigan Medical School
- Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
Dr. Kaplan accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
