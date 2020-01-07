See All Adolescent Psychiatrists & Pediatric Psychiatrists in Vernon Hills, IL
Dr. Jeremy Kaplan, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
5.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Vernon Hills, IL
Call for new patient details
22 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeremy Kaplan, MD

Dr. Jeremy Kaplan, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in Vernon Hills, IL. They specialize in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Child & Adolescent Psychiatry. They graduated from University of Michigan Medical School.

Dr. Kaplan works at Neuropsychiatric Associates of Il Sc in Vernon Hills, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Kaplan's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Neuropsychiatric Associates of Il Sc
    977 Lakeview Pkwy Ste 170, Vernon Hills, IL 60061 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (847) 680-8755
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 07, 2020
    We have been going to see Dr. Kaplan for several years now. Dr. Kaplan is excellent with my son, explains everything very thoroughly and has helped my son tremendously. !
    Tracy H — Jan 07, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Jeremy Kaplan, MD
    About Dr. Jeremy Kaplan, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1053451682
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Childrens Memorial Hospital
    Residency
    • Northwestern Memorial Hospital
    Medical Education
    • University of Michigan Medical School
    Board Certifications
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Kaplan has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kaplan has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kaplan works at Neuropsychiatric Associates of Il Sc in Vernon Hills, IL. View the full address on Dr. Kaplan’s profile.

    5 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaplan. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaplan.

