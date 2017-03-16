See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Santa Ana, CA
Dr. Jeremy Kaslow, MD

Internal Medicine
3.7 (19)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Overview

Dr. Jeremy Kaslow, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles.

Dr. Kaslow works at Jeremy E Kaslow MD in Santa Ana, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jeremy E Kaslow MD
    720 N Tustin Ave Ste 202, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (714) 565-1032
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 3:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 12:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
VAP Lipid Testing
Blood Allergy Testing
Patch Testing
VAP Lipid Testing

Blood Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Patch Testing Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Asthma Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT) Chevron Icon
Depression Chevron Icon
Depressive Disorders Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Diabetes Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Drug Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Environmental Allergy Testing Chevron Icon
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Goiter Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
High Cholesterol Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Hypothyroidism Chevron Icon
Iron Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Lipid Disorders Chevron Icon
Lipoprotein Disorders Chevron Icon
Malaise and Fatigue Chevron Icon
Mastodynia Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Neurofeedback Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Ozone Therapy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Thyroid Goiter Chevron Icon
Thyroid Hormone Balancing Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vascular Disease Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Weight Loss Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 19 ratings
    Patient Ratings (19)
    5 Star
    (11)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Mar 16, 2017
    Dr. Kaslow is a one-of-a-kind doctor. Follow his instructions and recommendations to a "T", otherwise you will not receive the benefit of his advice. He uses technology, education, experience, and patient participation in designing a specialized medical approach to your specific condition. Although his methods may feel unconventional to some people, they do work if you listen to him and do exactly what he tells you. For 12 years, my husband and I have traveled 2200 miles to see him annually.
    K.T. in Captain Cook, HI — Mar 16, 2017
    About Dr. Jeremy Kaslow, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1144305574
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Uc Irvine Med Center
    Fellowship
    Internship
    • UC-Irvine Med Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • David Geffen School Of Medicine At UCLA, University Of California, Los Angeles
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Internal Medicine
