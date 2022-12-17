Dr. Jeremy Kaufman, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kaufman is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Kaufman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Kaufman, MD
Dr. Jeremy Kaufman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Dr. Kaufman's Office Locations
Urological Associates of Bridgeport160 Hawley Ln Ste 2, Trumbull, CT 06611 Directions (203) 375-3456Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday7:00am - 5:00pmThursday7:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Men's Health and Fertility Center of Fairfield County52 Beach Rd Ste 205, Fairfield, CT 06824 Directions (203) 255-6825Tuesday1:30pm - 4:30pmWednesday1:30pm - 4:30pmFriday9:00am - 11:30am
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Connecticare
- EmblemHealth
- First Health
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
A bit surprised by the negative reviews. I found Dr Kaufman very professional, caring, thorough, and pleasant to discuss medical concerns with. Definitely a comfortable experience. Pleasant staff in the Fairfield office as well.
About Dr. Jeremy Kaufman, MD
- Urology
- 21 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center
- New York University Medical Ctr
- J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
- University of Michigan
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Kaufman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kaufman accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Kaufman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Kaufman works at
Dr. Kaufman has seen patients for Balanitis, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kaufman on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Kaufman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kaufman.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kaufman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kaufman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.