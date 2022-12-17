See All Urologists in Trumbull, CT
Dr. Jeremy Kaufman, MD

Urology
3.2 (27)
Map Pin Small Trumbull, CT
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeremy Kaufman, MD

Dr. Jeremy Kaufman, MD is an Urology Specialist in Trumbull, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital.

Dr. Kaufman works at Hartford HealthCare Medical Group in Trumbull, CT with other offices in Fairfield, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Balanitis, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Polyuria along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Kaufman's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Urological Associates of Bridgeport
    160 Hawley Ln Ste 2, Trumbull, CT 06611 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 375-3456
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    7:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Men's Health and Fertility Center of Fairfield County
    52 Beach Rd Ste 205, Fairfield, CT 06824 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (203) 255-6825
    Tuesday
    1:30pm - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    1:30pm - 4:30pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 11:30am

    Dec 17, 2022
    A bit surprised by the negative reviews. I found Dr Kaufman very professional, caring, thorough, and pleasant to discuss medical concerns with. Definitely a comfortable experience. Pleasant staff in the Fairfield office as well.
    Bill B. — Dec 17, 2022
    About Dr. Jeremy Kaufman, MD

    Specialties
    • Urology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1659575405
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • New York University Medical Center
    Residency
    Internship
    • New York University Medical Ctr
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • J & S Weill M C Cornell Univ
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • University of Michigan
    Undergraduate School

