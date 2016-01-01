Dr. Lam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Lam, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Lam, MD
Dr. Jeremy Lam, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Tustin, CA.
Dr. Lam works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lam's Office Locations
-
1
Lam Clinic2492 Walnut Ave Ste 100, Tustin, CA 92780 Directions (714) 709-8000
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lam?
About Dr. Jeremy Lam, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
- 1083140172
Education & Certifications
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lam works at
Dr. Lam has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.