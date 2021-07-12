Dr. Jeremy Lam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Lam, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Lam, MD
Dr. Jeremy Lam, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.
Dr. Lam works at
Dr. Lam's Office Locations
-
1
Queens Medical Center1301 Punchbowl St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 531-1116Wednesday1:00pm - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lam?
Dr. Lam is the best example of a pediatrician, parent, grandparent, and citizen you can be blessed with. He gushes with pride for his children and grandchildren. Their accomplishments and pictures were plastered all over the walls. He was pro-nursing and encouraged children to eat what is served by providing the most helpful food grinder at the appropriate time. The wisdom he shared in the handouts he provided each visit reminded you that parents have been doing this for ages. The jokes were classic, and reminded you to give your love with a smile just as he does for his family, patients, and place. I'm honored that he was the kupuna that ushered me into parenthood <3
About Dr. Jeremy Lam, MD
- Pediatrics
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1518064476
Education & Certifications
- TUFTS UNIVERSITY
- Pediatrics
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lam accepts Aetna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lam works at
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lam.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.