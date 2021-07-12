See All Pediatricians in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Jeremy Lam, MD

Pediatrics
4.4 (9)
Accepting new patients
52 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeremy Lam, MD

Dr. Jeremy Lam, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Pediatrics. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Lam works at Queens Medical Center in Honolulu, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Lam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Queens Medical Center
    1301 Punchbowl St, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 531-1116
    Wednesday
    1:00pm - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Administrative Physical Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Anxiety
Asthma Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Asthma
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Confusion Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Cough
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Fever Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Fever
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Headache
Hearing Screening Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Nausea
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Pneumonia Chevron Icon
Shortness of Breath Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Vertigo
Wheezing Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wheezing
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (7)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jul 12, 2021
    Dr. Lam is the best example of a pediatrician, parent, grandparent, and citizen you can be blessed with. He gushes with pride for his children and grandchildren. Their accomplishments and pictures were plastered all over the walls. He was pro-nursing and encouraged children to eat what is served by providing the most helpful food grinder at the appropriate time. The wisdom he shared in the handouts he provided each visit reminded you that parents have been doing this for ages. The jokes were classic, and reminded you to give your love with a smile just as he does for his family, patients, and place. I'm honored that he was the kupuna that ushered me into parenthood <3
    About Dr. Jeremy Lam, MD

    Pediatrics
    52 years of experience
    English
    1518064476
    Education & Certifications

    TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Pediatrics
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy Lam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Lam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Lam. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

