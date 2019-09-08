Dr. Jeremy Lewis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lewis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Lewis, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Lewis, MD
Dr. Jeremy Lewis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Albuquerque, NM. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 16 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Wright State University / Main Campus.
Dr. Lewis works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Lewis' Office Locations
-
1
University of New Mexico Hospitals2211 Lomas Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87106 Directions (505) 272-3247
-
2
West Virginia University Hospitals1 Medical Center Dr, Morgantown, WV 26506 Directions (304) 598-6127Thursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Lewis?
The Very Best! Dr. Lewis at first sent me to pain clinic to see if surgery could be avoided but no such luck, however, Dr. Lewis made my surgery a breeze and the wound is healing fantastically. He took lots of time with me before the operation....showed me the MRI and explained exactly what he would be doing. I developed a blood clot after the surgery and he is treating me for that now. I would recommend him to anyone...he is the best!
About Dr. Jeremy Lewis, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 16 years of experience
- English
- 1972707743
Education & Certifications
- Wright State University / Main Campus
- Neurosurgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lewis has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lewis accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lewis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lewis works at
Dr. Lewis has seen patients for Traumatic Brain Injury, Subdural Hemorrhage and Subarachnoid Hemorrhage, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lewis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Lewis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lewis.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lewis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lewis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.