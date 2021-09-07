Overview of Dr. Jeremy Lieb, MD

Dr. Jeremy Lieb, MD is an Urology Specialist in Concord, CA. They specialize in Urology, has 26 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from University Of Rochester School Of Medicine And Dentistry and is affiliated with Concord Medical Center and Walnut Creek Medical Center.



Dr. Lieb works at Pacific Urology, Concord, CA in Concord, CA with other offices in Walnut Creek, CA and Antioch, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Polyuria, Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) and Enlarged Prostate (BPH) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.