Dr. Jeremy Lipshutz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Lipshutz, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.
Locations
Monos Health Institute6120 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Directions (702) 948-8660
Hospital Affiliations
- Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
- MountainView Hospital
- Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
- Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Valley Hospital Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Assurant Health
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Culinary Health Fund
- First Health
- Health Net
- Humana
- MagnaCare
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Planned Administration Inc
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lipschutz, is above all other doctors in education, skill and talent. Also has a great bedside manner and rocks at being professional and organized. My father was a talented Neurosurgeon who was a colleague of Dr. Lipschutz. I am the patient...now able to walk and not be in agony of severe pain. He burned away the spinal nerves and reduced my pain by 98%....truly a miracle for me. I was so messed up after 57 surgeries and scar tissue. He saved me....
About Dr. Jeremy Lipshutz, MD
- Pain Medicine
- 21 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1679675060
Education & Certifications
- University of Michigan
- WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
- University Hospitals of Cleveland
- Wayne State Univ Som
- Addiction Medicine and Pain Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lipshutz speaks Spanish.
