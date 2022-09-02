See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Las Vegas, NV
Dr. Jeremy Lipshutz, MD

Pain Medicine
3.7 (37)
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeremy Lipshutz, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They specialize in Pain Medicine, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from Wayne State Univ Som and is affiliated with Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center, MountainView Hospital, Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center, Summerlin Hospital Medical Center, Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center and Valley Hospital Medical Center.

Dr. Lipshutz works at Monos Health Institute in Las Vegas, NV. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Monos Health Institute
    6120 S Fort Apache Rd Ste 100, Las Vegas, NV 89148 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (702) 948-8660

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Desert Springs Hospital Medical Center
  • MountainView Hospital
  • Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center
  • Summerlin Hospital Medical Center
  • Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
  • Valley Hospital Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Pain Management
Arthritis
Back Pain
Chronic Pain Management

Arthritis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Management Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Failed Back Surgery Syndrome Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Peripheral Autonomic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Culinary Health Fund
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MagnaCare
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Planned Administration Inc
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (21)
    4 Star
    (4)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (10)
    Sep 02, 2022
    Dr. Lipschutz, is above all other doctors in education, skill and talent. Also has a great bedside manner and rocks at being professional and organized. My father was a talented Neurosurgeon who was a colleague of Dr. Lipschutz. I am the patient...now able to walk and not be in agony of severe pain. He burned away the spinal nerves and reduced my pain by 98%....truly a miracle for me. I was so messed up after 57 surgeries and scar tissue. He saved me....
    Arman Fathie — Sep 02, 2022
    About Dr. Jeremy Lipshutz, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Years of Experience
    • 21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1679675060
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Michigan
    Residency
    • WAYNE STATE UNIVERSITY
    Internship
    • University Hospitals of Cleveland
    Medical Education
    • Wayne State Univ Som
    Board Certifications
    • Addiction Medicine and Pain Medicine
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy Lipshutz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Lipshutz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Lipshutz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Lipshutz works at Monos Health Institute in Las Vegas, NV. View the full address on Dr. Lipshutz’s profile.

    37 patients have reviewed Dr. Lipshutz. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lipshutz.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Lipshutz, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Lipshutz appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

