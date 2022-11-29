Overview of Dr. Jeremy McCandless, MD

Dr. Jeremy McCandless, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.



Dr. McCandless works at Scripps Mercy Physician Partners in Chula Vista, CA with other offices in Coronado, CA, El Cajon, CA and San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.