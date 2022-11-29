See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Chula Vista, CA
Dr. Jeremy McCandless, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
4.6 (37)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeremy McCandless, MD

Dr. Jeremy McCandless, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Chula Vista, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego, Sharp Coronado Hospital and Sharp Grossmont Hospital.

Dr. McCandless works at Scripps Mercy Physician Partners in Chula Vista, CA with other offices in Coronado, CA, El Cajon, CA and San Diego, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain, Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Joint Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. McCandless' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Scripps Mercy Physician Partners
    319 F St Ste 102, Chula Vista, CA 91910 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 476-1200
  2. 2
    Active Life Orthopedics, Coronado island
    230 Prospect Pl Ste 350, Coronado, CA 92118 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 589-6888
  3. 3
    Active Life Orthopedics
    300 S Pierce St Ste 202, El Cajon, CA 92020 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 589-6888
  4. 4
    Mercy Physicians Medical Group
    4060 4th Ave # 700E, San Diego, CA 92103 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (619) 299-8500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Scripps Mercy Hospital San Diego
  • Sharp Coronado Hospital
  • Sharp Grossmont Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Search for conditions or procedures.
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bursitis
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Anterior Cruciate Ligament (ACL) or Posterior Cruciate Ligament (PCL) Tear Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Baker’s Cyst Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Sprain Chevron Icon
Internal Derangement of Knee Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Knee Fracture Chevron Icon
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Medial Collateral Ligament (MCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Tear Chevron Icon
Runner's Knee Chevron Icon
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome Chevron Icon
Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Systemic Chondromalacia Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Trigger Finger Chevron Icon
Wrist Fracture Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Adhesive Capsulitis Chevron Icon
All Shoulder or Elbow Replacement Procedures Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Ataxia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ataxia
Bone Cancer Chevron Icon
Brachial Plexus Palsy Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Clavicle Fracture Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus Chevron Icon
De Quervain's Disease Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Elbow Bursitis Chevron Icon
Fat Embolism Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Fracture
Fracture Care Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Glenoid Labrum Tear Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hip Pain Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hip Pain
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Hip Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Knee Injuries Chevron Icon
Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Lateral Collateral Ligament (LCL) Sprain Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lupus
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Neck Strain (incl. Whiplash Injury) Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Non-Traumatic Rupture of Achilles Tendon Chevron Icon
Osgood Schlatter Disease Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Pseudoarthrosis Chevron Icon
Pyogenic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Rib Fracture Chevron Icon
Rotator Cuff Injuries Chevron Icon
Separated Femoral Epiphysis Treatment Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Shoulder Diseases Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Disorders Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Fracture Treatment Chevron Icon
Shoulder Pain Chevron Icon
Spina Bifida Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylosis Chevron Icon
Sports Injuries Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
Viscosupplementation With Hyaluronate Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Altius Health Plans
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareOregon
    • CareSource
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Community Health Choice
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • HealthPlus
    • HealthPlus Amerigroup
    • Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
    • Humana
    • Husky Health
    • inHealth
    • INTotal Health
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medica
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Midwest Health Plan
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • National Elevator
    • Peach State Health Plan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Principal Life
    • Regence Blue Cross Blue Shield of Utah
    • SelectHealth
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Staywell (Wellcare)
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Wellcare of Georgia

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 37 ratings
    Patient Ratings (37)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. McCandless?

    Nov 29, 2022
    The visits are always on time. This is my second knee replacement, so I know. He is very competent and I never feel rushed. He asks if there any questions or concerns. He was referred by another orthopedist because I had revisions from partial knees to full knee replacements. His skill and knowledge is acknowledged by fellow orthopedists. From listening to him, I get the impression he is a true perfectionist with his surgeries. This is definitely what I wanted.
    Sharon Smith — Nov 29, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jeremy McCandless, MD
    About Dr. Jeremy McCandless, MD

    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    • 1700074127
    Education & Certifications

    • Total Joint Replacement and Revision Fellowship at the University of Utah|University of Utah Hospital
    • University of Utah Hospital
    • Metro Health Hosp/Case Wstn Rsvr University|University Hospitals of Cleveland, Case Medical Center
    • CASE WESTERN RESERVE UNIV SCH OF MED|Case Western Reserve University School of Medicine
