Dr. Jeremy McConnell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremy McConnell, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They completed their residency with Bayfront Medical Center Inc
Dr. McConnell works at
Locations
Jeremy D Mcconnell, MD5517 21st Ave W Ste F, Bradenton, FL 34209 Directions (941) 792-8383Monday7:45am - 4:30pmTuesday7:45am - 4:30pmWednesday7:45am - 4:30pmThursday7:45am - 4:30pmFriday7:45am - 2:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- HCA Florida Blake Hospital
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. McConnell?
I love Dr. McConnell. He really cares about his patients! Long wait times on phones to make appointments. Nurse doesn’t follow up with left messages. Staff not so great. Follow up is poor. Don’t return phone calls and keep you informed with prior authorizations. Staff turnover high. Don’t understand what you are asking for when needing help. You have to make many calls and it is frustrating. Only way get answers is to set another appointment with the doctor.
About Dr. Jeremy McConnell, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1700871969
Education & Certifications
- Bayfront Medical Center Inc
- Family Practice and Sleep Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. McConnell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. McConnell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. McConnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
20 patients have reviewed Dr. McConnell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McConnell.
