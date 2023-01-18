See All Sleep Medicine Doctors in Bradenton, FL
Dr. Jeremy McConnell, MD

Sleep Medicine
3.5 (20)
Accepting new patients

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Jeremy McConnell, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They completed their residency with Bayfront Medical Center Inc

Dr. McConnell works at Sleep Manatee in Bradenton, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Jeremy D Mcconnell, MD
    5517 21st Ave W Ste F, Bradenton, FL 34209 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (941) 792-8383
    Monday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    7:45am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    7:45am - 2:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • HCA Florida Blake Hospital
  • Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
  • Manatee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Study
Sleep Apnea
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP)
Sleep Study

Treatment frequency



Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy for Insomnia (CTB-I) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Home Sleep Study Chevron Icon
Multiple Sleep Latency Test (MSLT) Chevron Icon
Polysomnography With CPAP Titration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (12)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (7)
    About Dr. Jeremy McConnell, MD

    Specialties
    • Sleep Medicine
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1700871969
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Bayfront Medical Center Inc
    Residency
    Board Certifications
    • Family Practice and Sleep Medicine
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy McConnell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. McConnell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. McConnell has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. McConnell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. McConnell works at Sleep Manatee in Bradenton, FL. View the full address on Dr. McConnell’s profile.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. McConnell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. McConnell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. McConnell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. McConnell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

