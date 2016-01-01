Overview of Dr. Jeremy Metzler, MD

Dr. Jeremy Metzler, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Luxemburg, WI. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from Michigan State U, College of Human Medicine and is affiliated with HSHS St. Mary's Hospital Medical Center and HSHS St. Vincent Hospital.



Dr. Metzler works at Prevea Luxemburg Health Center in Luxemburg, WI with other offices in Green Bay, WI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.