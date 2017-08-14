See All Urologists in Salt Lake City, UT
Dr. Jeremy Myers, MD

Urology
4.0 (5)
Map Pin Small Salt Lake City, UT
Accepting new patients
21 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeremy Myers, MD

Dr. Jeremy Myers, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.

Dr. Myers works at University of Utah Health in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Neurogenic Bladder, Urinary Incontinence and Urethral Stricture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans.

These providers are on the medical staff of Mayo
Dr. Myers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    University of Utah Health
    50 N Medical Dr, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 (801) 581-7674
  2. 2
    30 N 1900 E Rm 3B420, Salt Lake City, UT 84132 (801) 213-2700

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Neurogenic Bladder
Urinary Incontinence
Urethral Stricture
Neurogenic Bladder
Urinary Incontinence
Urethral Stricture

    Accepted Insurance

    Aetna
    Blue Cross Blue Shield
    Cigna
    First Health
    MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    Aug 14, 2017
    Let me preface this with the fact I've dealt with structures for over 44years (I'm 57). Dr. Myers is knowledgeable, skilled and has outstanding patient thoughtfulness. After four cystoscopy's and two major surgeries, the latter of which Dr. Myers performed I am happy to say that we feel this is the last time I will ever half to have a procedure done.
    Joel Christophersen in Idaho/Arizona — Aug 14, 2017
    About Dr. Jeremy Myers, MD

    Specialties
    Urology
    Years of Experience
    21 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    English
    NPI Number
    1346396959
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    University of Colorado At Denver
    Medical Education

