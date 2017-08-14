Overview of Dr. Jeremy Myers, MD

Dr. Jeremy Myers, MD is an Urology Specialist in Salt Lake City, UT. They specialize in Urology, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from University of Colorado At Denver and is affiliated with University Of Utah Hospitals And Clinics.



Dr. Myers works at University of Utah Health in Salt Lake City, UT. They frequently treat conditions like Neurogenic Bladder, Urinary Incontinence and Urethral Stricture along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.