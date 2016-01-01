Dr. Jeremy Nguyen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Nguyen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Nguyen, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Nguyen, MD
Dr. Jeremy Nguyen, MD is a Radiology Specialist in New Orleans, LA. They specialize in Radiology, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with Tulane Medical Center.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Nguyen's Office Locations
-
1
Rapides Regional Medical Center - Radiology Department1415 Tulane Ave, New Orleans, LA 70112 Directions (504) 988-5263
Hospital Affiliations
- Tulane Medical Center
View All Accepted Carriers
- Cigna
- First Health
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Nguyen?
About Dr. Jeremy Nguyen, MD
- Radiology
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1508896564
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Nguyen has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Nguyen accepts Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Nguyen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Nguyen works at
Dr. Nguyen has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Nguyen.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Nguyen, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Nguyen appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.