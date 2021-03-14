See All Plastic Surgeons in Great Neck, NY
Dr. Jeremy Nikfarjam, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3.5 (13)
Map Pin Small Great Neck, NY
Accepting new patients
13 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeremy Nikfarjam, MD

Dr. Jeremy Nikfarjam, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Great Neck, NY. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER and is affiliated with NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island.

Dr. Nikfarjam works at Ideal Dental Care in Great Neck, NY with other offices in Woodbury, NY, Forest Hills, NY and Glen Cove, NY. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Nikfarjam's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Ideal Dental Care
    800 Northern Blvd Ste 6, Great Neck, NY 11021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 279-2616
  2. 2
    Greenberg Cosmetic Surgery
    160 Crossways Park Dr, Woodbury, NY 11797 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 364-4200
    Monday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Tuesday
    9:00am - 8:00pm
    Wednesday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Thursday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
    Friday
    9:00am - 6:00pm
  3. 3
    Lynn Ang
    10201 66th Rd, Forest Hills, NY 11375 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 727-5795
  4. 4
    Glen Cove Hospital
    101 Saint Andrews Ln, Glen Cove, NY 11542 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (516) 674-7300

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • NYU Langone Hospital—Long Island

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Lesion
Breast Reconstruction
Wound Repair
Excision of Skin Lesion
Breast Reconstruction

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Breast Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Abdominoplasty Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Blepharoplasty Chevron Icon
Breast Lift Surgery Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Breast Reduction Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Facelift Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Lip, Excision or Resection Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Localized Fat Deposits Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Nipple Reconstruction Chevron Icon
Nose Plastic Surgery (Rhinoplasty) Chevron Icon
Rhinoseptoplasty Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

3.5
Average provider rating
Based on 13 ratings
Patient Ratings (13)
5 Star
(8)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(5)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. Jeremy Nikfarjam, MD

Specialties
  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
Years of Experience
  • 13 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1801183363
Education & Certifications

Medical Education
  • ALBERT EINSTEIN MEDICAL CENTER
Board Certifications
  • Plastic Surgery
