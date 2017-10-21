See All Nephrologists in Baton Rouge, LA
Dr. Jeremy O'Neal, MD

Nephrology
18 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeremy O'Neal, MD

Dr. Jeremy O'Neal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Science Center and is affiliated with Lane Regional Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center, Pointe Coupee General Hospital and West Feliciana Parish Hospital.

Dr. O'Neal works at Renal Associates Of Baton Rouge in Baton Rouge, LA with other offices in Walker, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Chronic Kidney Diseases, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. O'Neal's Office Locations

    Lsu Health Baton Rouge Medicine Clinics
    5131 Odonovan Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 374-0400
    Livingston Parish Office
    5000 Odonavan Blvd # 412, Walker, LA 70785 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (225) 767-4893

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lane Regional Medical Center
  • Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
  • Pointe Coupee General Hospital
  • West Feliciana Parish Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Mineral Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Magnesium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Acidosis Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acidosis
Calcium Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Diabetes With Renal Manifestations Chevron Icon
Hypercalcemia Chevron Icon
Hyperkalemia Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension (Excluding Maternal) Chevron Icon
Phosphorus Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Proteinuria Chevron Icon
Congenital Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Vitamin D Deficiency Chevron Icon
Acute Kidney Failure Chevron Icon
Alkalosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Polycystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Agenesis and Dysgenesis Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Gout
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypokalemia Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Transplant Evaluation Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Living Kidney Donor Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nephritis and Nephropathy Chevron Icon
Nephrotic Syndrome Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Renal Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Renal Osteodystrophy Chevron Icon
Renal Scan Chevron Icon
Acute Glomerulonephritis Chevron Icon
Amyloidosis Chevron Icon
Congenital Medullary Cystic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Congenital Renal Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Peritoneal Dialysis Chevron Icon
Plasmapheresis Chevron Icon
Renal Artery Arteriosclerotic Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Renovascular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Kidney Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Kaiser Permanente
    • Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • National Elevator
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Oct 21, 2017
    Dr O'Neal is always thorough, knowledgeable, and professional. He has a very calm, thoughtful,and kind demeanor.
    A Smith in Baton Rouge — Oct 21, 2017
    About Dr. Jeremy O'Neal, MD

    • Nephrology
    • 18 years of experience
    • English
    • 1154533438
    Education & Certifications

    • University Of Alabama At Birmingham Medical Center
    • Louisiana State University Health Science Center
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy O'Neal, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. O'Neal is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. O'Neal has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. O'Neal has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. O'Neal has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Neal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. O'Neal has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. O'Neal.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Neal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Neal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

