Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeremy O'Neal, MD is a Nephrology Specialist in Baton Rouge, LA. They specialize in Nephrology, has 18 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State University Health Science Center and is affiliated with Lane Regional Medical Center, Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center, Pointe Coupee General Hospital and West Feliciana Parish Hospital.
Dr. O'Neal's Office Locations
1
Lsu Health Baton Rouge Medicine Clinics5131 Odonovan Dr, Baton Rouge, LA 70808 Directions (225) 374-0400
2
Livingston Parish Office5000 Odonavan Blvd # 412, Walker, LA 70785 Directions (225) 767-4893
Hospital Affiliations
- Lane Regional Medical Center
- Our Lady Of The Lake Regional Medical Center
- Pointe Coupee General Hospital
- West Feliciana Parish Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- National Elevator
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr O'Neal is always thorough, knowledgeable, and professional. He has a very calm, thoughtful,and kind demeanor.
- Nephrology
- 18 years of experience
- English
- 1154533438
Education & Certifications
- University Of Alabama At Birmingham Medical Center
- Louisiana State University Health Science Center
Dr. O'Neal has seen patients for Chronic Kidney Diseases, Mineral Metabolism Disorders and Magnesium Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. O'Neal on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. O'Neal, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. O'Neal appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.