Dr. Jeremy Oryhon, MD
Dr. Jeremy Oryhon, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Barrington, IL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ and is affiliated with Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital and Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital.
Illinois Bone and Joint Institute LLC27401 W Il Route 22 Ste 125, Barrington, IL 60010 Directions (847) 381-0388
Hospital Affiliations
- Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital
- Northwestern Medicine Mchenry Hospital
Dr oryhon is amazing Dr he did my surgery 3 moths ago and I’m doing really well I recommend to everyone who needs knee replacement
About Dr. Jeremy Oryhon, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 20 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1750438560
Education & Certifications
- Washington University In St Louis School of Medicine
- Vanderbilt University
- Tulane U Sch Med Tulane U Hosp
- Rush Med Coll Of Rush Univ
- University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign
Dr. Oryhon speaks Spanish.
