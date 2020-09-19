Overview of Dr. Jeremy Payne, MD

Dr. Jeremy Payne, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.



Dr. Payne works at Banner University Neuroscience Institute in Phoenix, AZ. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.