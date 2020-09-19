Dr. Jeremy Payne, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Payne is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Payne, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Payne, MD
Dr. Jeremy Payne, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix.
Dr. Payne's Office Locations
Banner-university Super Specialists LLC755 E McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 521-3300Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pm
Banner Neuroscience Institute1012 E Willetta St, Phoenix, AZ 85006 Directions (602) 839-6533Monday8:00am - 4:30pmTuesday8:00am - 4:30pmWednesday8:00am - 4:30pmThursday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner - University Medical Center Phoenix
I had a video appointment with Dr. Payne this morning as a followup to a hospital stay last month. He was very easy-going and took his time with all my questions, which actually weren't many as he explained everything with such clarity that most of my questions were answered before I even had to ask them. He really listened and never made me feel rushed. He was very kind and knowledgeable and his answers were straight forward and easy to understand. I have great confidence in his ability and experience!
About Dr. Jeremy Payne, MD
- Neurology
- 23 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Arizona Health Sciences Center
- University Medical Center
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Payne has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Payne accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Payne has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
6 patients have reviewed Dr. Payne. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Payne.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Payne, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Payne appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.