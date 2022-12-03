Dr. Jeremy Petrous, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Petrous is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Petrous, DO
Offers telehealth
Dr. Jeremy Petrous, DO is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Grand Rapids, MI. They graduated from MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital, Spectrum Health United Hospital and Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital.
Spectrum Health Hospitals4100 Lake Dr Se, Grand Rapids, MI 49546 Directions (616) 391-3759
SHMG Sleep Medicine - Holland588 E Lakewood Blvd # 1, Holland, MI 49424 Directions (616) 391-3052
Zeeland Internal Medicine8333 Felch St Ste 100, Zeeland, MI 49464 Directions (616) 391-3759
Hospital Affiliations
- Spectrum Health Butterworth Hospital
- Spectrum Health United Hospital
- Spectrum Health Zeeland Community Hospital
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- Priority Health
- Sleep Medicine
- English
- 1639584196
- MICHIGAN STATE UNIVERSITY / COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
- Psychiatry and Sleep Medicine
