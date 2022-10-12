Overview of Dr. Jeremy Phelps, MD

Dr. Jeremy Phelps, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.



Dr. Phelps works at INTEGRIS Spine and Neurological Surgery in Oklahoma City, OK. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.