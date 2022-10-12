Dr. Jeremy Phelps, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Phelps is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Phelps, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Phelps, MD
Dr. Jeremy Phelps, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Univ of OK Coll of Med and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, Integris Bass Baptist Health Center and Integris Southwest Medical Center.
Dr. Phelps' Office Locations
INTEGRIS Spine and Neurological Surgery3366 NW Expressway Ste 250, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 552-0401
Integris Baptist Medical Center3300 NW Expressway, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 949-3605Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Integris Medical Group5300 N Independence Ave Ste 280, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 552-0401
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- Integris Bass Baptist Health Center
- Integris Southwest Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Met with Dr Phelps for the first time about back pain. He did a very through review of my symptoms, conducted a detailed review of all the MRIs explaining what they showed and made a very good analysis planning a course of treatment
About Dr. Jeremy Phelps, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Univ of OK Coll of Med
- Neurosurgery
Dr. Phelps has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Phelps accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Phelps has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Phelps has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Osteoarthritis of Spine, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Phelps on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Phelps. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Phelps.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Phelps, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Phelps appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.