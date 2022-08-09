Overview of Dr. Jeremy Pollock, MD

Dr. Jeremy Pollock, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Towson, MD. They specialize in Cardiology, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from UNIV OF MD SCH OF MED and is affiliated with University of Maryland St. Joseph Medical Center.



Dr. Pollock works at UM SJMG - Cardiovascular Care in Towson, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Heart Disease, Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders and Chest Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.