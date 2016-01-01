See All Internal Medicine Doctors in Chicago, IL
Dr. Jeremy Pripstein, MD

Internal Medicine
5.0 (1)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeremy Pripstein, MD

Dr. Jeremy Pripstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.

Dr. Pripstein works at Lifetime Medical Associates in Chicago, IL. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Pripstein's Office Locations

  1
    Rush University Medical Center
    1645 W Jackson Blvd Ste 215, Chicago, IL 60612 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (312) 942-8000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Rush University Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Syphilis Infections
Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Syphilis Infections
Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Syphilis Infections
Bacterial Sepsis
HIV (Human Immunodeficiency Virus)
Check your insurance
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 1 ratings
    Patient Ratings (1)
    5 Star
    (1)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    About Dr. Jeremy Pripstein, MD

    Specialties
    • Internal Medicine
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 31 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, French
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1265409353
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Of Miami/Jackson Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
    Medical Education

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Pripstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Pripstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Pripstein works at Lifetime Medical Associates in Chicago, IL. View the full address on Dr. Pripstein’s profile.

    Dr. Pripstein has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pripstein.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pripstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pripstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

