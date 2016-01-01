Dr. Pripstein has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Jeremy Pripstein, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Pripstein, MD
Dr. Jeremy Pripstein, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Chicago, IL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Rush University Medical Center.
Dr. Pripstein works at
Dr. Pripstein's Office Locations
-
1
Rush University Medical Center1645 W Jackson Blvd Ste 215, Chicago, IL 60612 Directions (312) 942-8000
Hospital Affiliations
- Rush University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pripstein?
About Dr. Jeremy Pripstein, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 31 years of experience
- English, French
- 1265409353
Education & Certifications
- University Of Miami/Jackson Hospital
- MCGILL UNIVERSITY / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pripstein accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pripstein has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pripstein works at
Dr. Pripstein speaks French.
Dr. Pripstein has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pripstein.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pripstein, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pripstein appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.