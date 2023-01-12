See All Oncologists in Boston, MA
Dr. Jeremy Richmon, MD

Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
4.4 (32)
Accepting new patients
22 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeremy Richmon, MD

Dr. Jeremy Richmon, MD is a Head & Neck Surgical Oncology Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Head & Neck Surgical Oncology, has 22 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Hospital and Massachusetts General Hospital.

Dr. Richmon works at Ralph Metson MD in Boston, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal), Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and ENT Cancer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Richmon's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Main Campus
    243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 573-3669
  2. 2
    Atrius Kenmore Square
    133 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 421-2219
    Monday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 4:30pm
  3. 3
    Massachusetts Eye And Ear
    243 Charles 11 Fl St Rm 1199, Boston, MA 02114 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 523-3669

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Hospital
  • Massachusetts General Hospital

Search for conditions or procedures.
Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Head or Neck Lump or Swelling Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Oral and-or Facial Cleft Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Continuous Positive Airway Pressure (CPAP) Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Facial Fracture Chevron Icon
Fracture Chevron Icon
Gum Cancer Chevron Icon
Head and Neck Cancer Chevron Icon
Hearing Loss Due to Noise Chevron Icon
Jaw Fracture Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Larynx Conditions Chevron Icon
Leukoplakia Chevron Icon
Lip Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Bone Cancer of the Skull, Face, and Jaw Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Non-Cosmetic Chemodenervation Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cyst Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Sore Throat Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Nasopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commonwealth Care
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Fallon Community Health Plan
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • Health Net
    • MaineCare
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Neighborhood Health Plan (NHP)
    • Network Health
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UniCare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 32 ratings
    Patient Ratings (32)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jan 12, 2023
    Dr. Richmon saved my life. I had a life threatening cancer that potentially could have ended my career also. He is the antithesis of the stereotyped surgeon. He is very friendly and approachable. Impeccably credentialed and working in the top spot for head and neck cancer intervention, he is reassuring and able to communicate clearly. He conveys respect for his patients to make inferences and also willing to clarify patients mistaken conclusions or assumptions that might cloud the patient’s understanding of their status and progress. I would recommend Dr. Richmon so highly not only for his service but his ability to positive thinking about my health.
    About Dr. Jeremy Richmon, MD

    • Head & Neck Surgical Oncology
    Years of Experience
    • 22 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1871658369
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mass Eye & Ear Inf-Harvard Med Sch
    Residency
    • Univ Of California San Diego Medical Center
    Internship
    • UNIVERSITY OF CALIFORNIA AT SAN DIEGO
    Medical Education
    • UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY
    Undergraduate School
    • Amherst College
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy Richmon, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Richmon is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Richmon has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Richmon has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Richmon has seen patients for Throat Cancer (Oropharyngeal), Head or Neck Lump or Swelling and ENT Cancer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Richmon on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    32 patients have reviewed Dr. Richmon. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Richmon.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Richmon, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Richmon appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

