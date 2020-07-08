Dr. Jeremy Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Roberts, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Roberts, MD
Dr. Jeremy Roberts, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Med Coll of WI.
Dr. Roberts works at
Dr. Roberts' Office Locations
Advanced Psychiatric Therapeutics1164 Bishop St Ste 1611, Honolulu, HI 96813 Directions (808) 261-7792
Kailua Location40 Aulike St Ste 312, Kailua, HI 96734 Directions (808) 261-7792
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)
Ratings & Reviews
I have been a patient of Dr. Roberts for 8 years and have been very happy with my care. The staff is polite and courteous. I like that I can do telemedicine appointments. Dr. Roberts is empathetic, respectful and has a good knowledge of the medications.
About Dr. Jeremy Roberts, MD
- Psychiatry
- 20 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- St Joseph's Hospital Co
- Texas Tech University Health Science
- Med Coll of WI
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Roberts accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.
