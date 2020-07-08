See All Psychiatrists in Honolulu, HI
Dr. Jeremy Roberts, MD

Psychiatry
2.6 (9)
Map Pin Small Honolulu, HI
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeremy Roberts, MD

Dr. Jeremy Roberts, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Honolulu, HI. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from Med Coll of WI.

Dr. Roberts works at Advanced Psychiatric Therapeutics in Honolulu, HI with other offices in Kailua, HI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Roberts' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Advanced Psychiatric Therapeutics
    1164 Bishop St Ste 1611, Honolulu, HI 96813 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 261-7792
  2. 2
    Kailua Location
    40 Aulike St Ste 312, Kailua, HI 96734 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (808) 261-7792

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
ADHD and-or ADD
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery

Treatment frequency



ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Hawaii Medical Service Association (HMSA)

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    2.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (3)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jul 08, 2020
    I have been a patient of Dr. Roberts for 8 years and have been very happy with my care. The staff is polite and courteous. I like that I can do telemedicine appointments. Dr. Roberts is empathetic, respectful and has a good knowledge of the medications.
    SW — Jul 08, 2020
    About Dr. Jeremy Roberts, MD

    Specialties
    • Psychiatry
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1598958969
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • St Joseph's Hospital Co
    Internship
    • Texas Tech University Health Science
    Medical Education
    • Med Coll of WI
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy Roberts, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Roberts is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Roberts has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Roberts has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Roberts. The overall rating for this provider is 2.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Roberts.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Roberts, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Roberts appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

