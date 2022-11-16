See All Otolaryngologists in Brandon, FL
Dr. Jeremy Rogers, MD

Ear, Nose, and Throat
4.0 (21)
Accepting new patients
19 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. Jeremy Rogers, MD

Dr. Jeremy Rogers, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Brandon, FL. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine and is affiliated with HCA Florida Brandon Hospital, South Florida Baptist Hospital and St. Joseph's Hospital.

Dr. Rogers works at Tampa Bay ENT (Tampa Bay Hearing Solutions) in Brandon, FL with other offices in Tampa, FL and Riverview, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Ear Ache and Allergic Rhinitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Rogers' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brandon
    1139 Nikki View Dr, Brandon, FL 33511 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 879-8045
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Mid-Tampa
    5105 N Armenia Ave, Tampa, FL 33603 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 879-8045
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Riverview
    13015 Summerfield Square Dr, Riverview, FL 33578 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (813) 879-8045
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:30pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • HCA Florida Brandon Hospital
  • South Florida Baptist Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Allergic Rhinitis
Earwax Buildup
Ear Ache
Allergic Rhinitis

Earwax Buildup Chevron Icon
Ear Ache Chevron Icon
Allergic Rhinitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Dizziness Chevron Icon
Sinusitis Chevron Icon
Vertigo Chevron Icon
Tinnitus Chevron Icon
Acute Sinusitis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Chronic Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Conductive Hearing Loss Chevron Icon
Cough Chevron Icon
Deafness Chevron Icon
Deviated Septum Chevron Icon
Enlarged Turbinates Chevron Icon
ENT Cancer Chevron Icon
Eustachian Tube Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Evaluation and Treatment of Sleep Disorders Chevron Icon
Fiberoptic Endoscopic Evaluation of Swallowing (FEES) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Hoarse Voice (Dysphonia) Chevron Icon
Laryngeal Cancer Chevron Icon
Malignant Otitis Externa Chevron Icon
Nasal Polyp Chevron Icon
Nosebleed Chevron Icon
Outer Ear Infection Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Perforated Eardrum Chevron Icon
Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Postnasal Drip Chevron Icon
Sleep Apnea Chevron Icon
Throat Pain Chevron Icon
Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Nodule Chevron Icon
Wheezing Chevron Icon
Acute Pharyngitis Chevron Icon
Acute Tonsillitis Chevron Icon
Acute Upper Respiratory Infection Chevron Icon
Allergies Chevron Icon
Allergy Shots Chevron Icon
Anosmia Chevron Icon
Bell's Palsy Chevron Icon
Broken Nose Chevron Icon
Bronchitis Chevron Icon
Chronic Adenoid Infection Chevron Icon
Chronic Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Hyperacusis Chevron Icon
Labyrinthitis Chevron Icon
Laryngitis Chevron Icon
Loss of Smell and-or Taste Chevron Icon
Loss of Taste Chevron Icon
Oral Cancer Chevron Icon
Otosclerosis Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Tumor: Other than Malignant Chevron Icon
Peritonsillar Abscess Chevron Icon
Pollen Allergy Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Cancer Chevron Icon
Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Swimmer's Ear Chevron Icon
Throat Cancer (Hypopharyngeal) Chevron Icon
Thyroid Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue Cancer Chevron Icon
Tongue-Tie Chevron Icon
Tonsil Cancer Chevron Icon
Trigeminal Neuralgia Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Paralysis Chevron Icon
Vocal Cord Polyp Chevron Icon
    • Advantra
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Careplus
    • CeltiCare Health
    • Centene
    • Cigna
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Evolutions Healthcare Systems
    • First Health
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Physicians United Plan (PUP), Inc.
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (16)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Nov 16, 2022
    Dr. Rogers was easy to talk with. He explained in detail and provided solutions. The staff and other physicians were professional and respectful. A very nice facility.
    — Nov 16, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Jeremy Rogers, MD
    About Dr. Jeremy Rogers, MD

    Specialties
    • Ear, Nose, and Throat
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 19 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1740477447
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University of South Florida / College of Medicine
    Internship
    • Vanderbilt University Med Ctr
    Medical Education
    • Medical College of Georgia School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • University Of Georgia
    Board Certifications
    • Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
