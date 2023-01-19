Dr. Jeremy Schwartz, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Schwartz is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Schwartz, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Schwartz, MD
Dr. Jeremy Schwartz, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Hendry Regional Medical Center, Lee Memorial Hospital and NCH Baker Downtown.
Dr. Schwartz's Office Locations
Orthopedic Specialists of SW Florida2531 Cleveland Ave Ste 1, Fort Myers, FL 33901 Directions (239) 334-7000Monday7:30am - 4:30pmTuesday7:30am - 4:30pmWednesday7:30am - 4:30pmThursday7:30am - 4:30pmFriday7:30am - 3:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Cape Coral Hospital
- Hendry Regional Medical Center
- Lee Memorial Hospital
- NCH Baker Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
The ankle fusion surgery and care afterwards from Dr Schwartz and staff have been a great success! I should have had it done sooner!
About Dr. Jeremy Schwartz, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1467455683
Education & Certifications
- Tampa General Hospital
- University Hospital Of Cleveland
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Schwartz has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Schwartz accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Schwartz has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
330 patients have reviewed Dr. Schwartz. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Schwartz.
