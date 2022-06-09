Overview of Dr. Jeremy Silk, MD

Dr. Jeremy Silk, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.



Dr. Silk works at Salinas Valley Plastic Surgery in Salinas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Burn Injuries, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.