Dr. Jeremy Silk, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Silk, MD
Dr. Jeremy Silk, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Silk's Office Locations
Salinas Valley Plastic Surgery Associates A Medical Corp.1260 S Main St Ste 201, Salinas, CA 93901 Directions (831) 758-2746
Hospital Affiliations
- Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
- Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I had a skin sparing bilateral mastectomy because of breast cancer. Drs & Nurses compliment my reconstruction. Dr Silk is kind and thoughtful and made me feel like I was in good hands during my breast cancer surgeries. My expander he implanted was much more comfortable than my expander implanted by a previous dr. I am so grateful he is part of my team. The quality of his work made me feel beautiful again after breast cancer. He is practical and direct and present during appointments. He made me feel very safe and I am so grateful I found him. He really does beautiful work.
About Dr. Jeremy Silk, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Kansas University Medical Center
- Phoenix Integrated Surgical Residency Program
- Phoenix Integrated Residency
- Indiana University School of Medicine
Dr. Silk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Silk accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Silk has seen patients for Bedsores, Burn Injuries, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Silk speaks Spanish.
41 patients have reviewed Dr. Silk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silk.
