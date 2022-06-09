See All Plastic Surgeons in Salinas, CA
Dr. Jeremy Silk, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.6 (41)
Map Pin Small Salinas, CA
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeremy Silk, MD

Dr. Jeremy Silk, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Salinas, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula and Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Silk works at Salinas Valley Plastic Surgery in Salinas, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Bedsores, Burn Injuries, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California as well as other major insurance plans.

Dr. Silk's Office Locations

    Salinas Valley Plastic Surgery Associates A Medical Corp.
    Salinas Valley Plastic Surgery Associates A Medical Corp.
1260 S Main St Ste 201, Salinas, CA 93901
(831) 758-2746

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Community Hospital Of The Monterey Peninsula
  • Salinas Valley Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bedsores
Burn Injuries
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)
Bedsores
Burn Injuries
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy)

Bedsores Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bedsores
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Skin and Tissue Reduction Chevron Icon
Third-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Anal and Rectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Anorectal Abscess Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Bile Duct Cancer Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Congenital Anomalies of Breast Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Ductal Carcinoma in Situ Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallbladder and Biliary Tract Cancer Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Hyperparathyroidism Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Incisional Hernia Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Inguinal Hernia Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liver Cancer Chevron Icon
Lung Cancer Chevron Icon
Osteosarcoma Chevron Icon
Parathyroid (Gland) Disease Chevron Icon
Partial Lung Collapse Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Aneurysm and Dissection Chevron Icon
Pleural Effusion Chevron Icon
Port Placements or Replacements Chevron Icon
Ruptured Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Umbilical Hernia Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Ventral Hernia Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 41 ratings
    Patient Ratings (41)
    5 Star
    (35)
    4 Star
    (3)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 09, 2022
    Jun 09, 2022
I had a skin sparing bilateral mastectomy because of breast cancer. Drs & Nurses compliment my reconstruction. Dr Silk is kind and thoughtful and made me feel like I was in good hands during my breast cancer surgeries. My expander he implanted was much more comfortable than my expander implanted by a previous dr. I am so grateful he is part of my team. The quality of his work made me feel beautiful again after breast cancer. He is practical and direct and present during appointments. He made me feel very safe and I am so grateful I found him. He really does beautiful work.
Meridith Ellis — Jun 09, 2022
    Meridith Ellis — Jun 09, 2022
    About Dr. Jeremy Silk, MD

    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1255461208
    Education & Certifications

    • Kansas University Medical Center
    • Phoenix Integrated Surgical Residency Program
    • Phoenix Integrated Residency
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    • INDIANA UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy Silk, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Silk is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Silk has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Silk accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of California, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

    Dr. Silk has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Silk works at Salinas Valley Plastic Surgery in Salinas, CA. View the full address on Dr. Silk’s profile.

    Dr. Silk has seen patients for Bedsores, Burn Injuries, Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection and or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Silk on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    41 patients have reviewed Dr. Silk. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Silk.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Silk, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Silk appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

