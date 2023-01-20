Dr. Jeremy Sinkin, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Sinkin is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Sinkin, MD
Overview of Dr. Jeremy Sinkin, MD
Dr. Jeremy Sinkin, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in New Brunswick, NJ. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 13 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY|University of Rochester and is affiliated with Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.
Dr. Sinkin's Office Locations
Division of Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery125 Paterson St # CAB3100, New Brunswick, NJ 08901 Directions (732) 705-1995
Hospital Affiliations
- Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- USA Health Network
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Sinkin is more than competent, caring, and extremely skilled. Dr. Sinkin is knowledgeable and freely shares all of the information related to his cases with the PATIENT!! He is up front and honest when it comes to expected outcomes. Refreshing, to say the least, to know just what to expect, and then to get it. I will see him again, and recommend him to friends and relatives.
About Dr. Jeremy Sinkin, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 13 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center
- Medstar-Georgetown University Medical Center
- UNIV OF ROCHESTER SCH OF MED & DENTISTRY|University of Rochester
- Plastic Surgery
