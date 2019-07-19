See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Boston, MA
Dr. Jeremy Smith, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
3.8 (20)
Accepting new patients
17 years of experience

Overview of Dr. Jeremy Smith, MD

Dr. Jeremy Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.

Dr. Smith works at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Orthopaedic and Arthritis Center in Boston, MA with other offices in Pembroke, MA, Foxboro, MA, Jamaica Plain, MA and Chestnut Hill, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Smith's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Brigham and Women's Hospital, Orthopaedic and Arthritis Center
    60 Fenwood Rd # 2, Boston, MA 02115 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 732-5322
  2. 2
    Brigham and Women's Health Care Center, Pembroke
    15 Corporate Park Dr, Pembroke, MA 02359 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (844) 783-3736
  3. 3
    Brigham and Women's/Mass General Health Care Center at Foxborough
    20 Patriot Pl, Foxboro, MA 02035 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (866) 378-9164
  4. 4
    Brigham and Women's Faulkner Hospital, Orthopaedic Center
    1153 Centre St Ste 5, Jamaica Plain, MA 02130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 732-5322
  5. 5
    Brigham Orthopaedic and Arthritis Center
    850 Boylston St Ste 130, Chestnut Hill, MA 02467 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 732-5322

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital
  • Brigham And Women's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle)

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Fracture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Bunion Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Tibia and Fibula Fractures Chevron Icon
Knee Sprain Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Repair Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Arthroscopy Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Bunion Surgery Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Knee (incl. Bursitis of Knee) Chevron Icon
Excision of Tarsal or Metatarsal Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Ligament and Tendon Repair Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Fracture of Hand (incl. Fingers) Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Ganglion Cyst Chevron Icon
Gout Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Repair Chevron Icon
Hand Fracture Chevron Icon
Joint Drainage Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Open Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Musculoskeletal Function Test Chevron Icon
Myofascial Trigger Point Injection Chevron Icon
Non-Unions and Malunions of Fractures Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Resection or Ablation of Bone Tumor, Partial or Complete Resection of Bone, Debridement of Bone Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sever's Disease Chevron Icon
Stress Fracture of Foot Chevron Icon
Achilles Tenotomy Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Avascular Necrosis Chevron Icon
Broken Arm Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Chondrocalcinosis Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Coccygeal Pain Chevron Icon
Coccyx or Sacrum Fracture Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Excision of Tibia or Fibula Chevron Icon
Femur Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle DislocationTreatment, Open Chevron Icon
Foot and Ankle Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Humerus Fracture Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Juvenile Chronic Arthritis Chevron Icon
Knee and Leg Fracture and Dislocation Treatment Chevron Icon
Knee and Lower Leg Fracture Treatment, Closed Chevron Icon
Knee Dislocation Chevron Icon
Leg Fracture Above Knee (incl. Hip) Chevron Icon
Lupus Chevron Icon
Morton's Neuroma Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Osteochondritis Dissecans Chevron Icon
Pelvic Fracture Chevron Icon
Periacetabular Osteotomy Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Sacrum Disorders Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Sjögren's Syndrome Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Steroid Injection Chevron Icon
Tibia or Fibula Stress Fracture Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Massachusetts
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
    • MultiPlan
    • Tufts Health Plan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 20 ratings
    Patient Ratings (20)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (2)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Jul 19, 2019
    Best doctor I have seen in 30 years you might have to wait to see him but he is worth it he takes the time to listen and then explains your options he made me feel like a person not a number he Repaired my Achilles tendon and has provided excellent post surgical care as well you might have to wait when you have your visit but is because he is the best and gives each patient his full attention
    — Jul 19, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Jeremy Smith, MD
    About Dr. Jeremy Smith, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 17 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1063574903
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Brigham and Womens Hospital
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Massachusetts General Hospital
    Residency
    Medical Education
    • Harvard Medical School
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Jeremy Smith, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Smith is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Smith has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Smith has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Smith has seen patients for Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Smith on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    20 patients have reviewed Dr. Smith. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Smith.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Smith, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Smith appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

