Overview of Dr. Jeremy Smith, MD

Dr. Jeremy Smith, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 17 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School and is affiliated with Brigham And Women's Faulkner Hospital and Brigham And Women's Hospital.



Dr. Smith works at Brigham and Women's Hospital, Orthopaedic and Arthritis Center in Boston, MA with other offices in Pembroke, MA, Foxboro, MA, Jamaica Plain, MA and Chestnut Hill, MA. They frequently treat conditions like Limb Pain, Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot and Leg Fracture Below Knee (incl. Ankle) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.