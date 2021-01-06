Overview of Dr. Jeremy Somerson, MD

Dr. Jeremy Somerson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Galveston, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from LOGAN COLLEGE OF CHIROPRACTIC and is affiliated with University of Texas Medical Branch Galveston.



Dr. Somerson works at University of Texas Medical Branch in Galveston, TX with other offices in League City, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Shoulder Tendinitis and Tenosynovitis, Adhesive Capsulitis and Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.