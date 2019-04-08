Dr. Jeremy Stapleton, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Stapleton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Stapleton, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Stapleton, DO is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Charleston, WV. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with CAMC General Hospital.
Locations
Charleston Gastroenterology Associates3100 Maccorkle Ave SE Ste 509, Charleston, WV 25304 Directions (304) 342-0821
Hospital Affiliations
- CAMC General Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Stapleton saved my life when I had a tear in my esophagus. And afterwards, in an effort to find out what was causing my stomach pain, his staff didn't give up. They tested and tested me and eventually found that the pain was caused by my hernia. He referred me to another surgery and now I'm better. At 75 I am grateful for his attention and skills. Thank you.
About Dr. Jeremy Stapleton, DO
- Gastroenterology
- 19 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- West Virginia School of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Stapleton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Stapleton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Stapleton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Stapleton has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Abdominal Pain and Nausea, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Stapleton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
25 patients have reviewed Dr. Stapleton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Stapleton.
