Dr. Jeremy Szeto, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Szeto is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Jeremy Szeto, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Jeremy Szeto, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Sugar Land, TX. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE.
Dr. Szeto works at
Locations
-
1
Jeremy W Szeto DO PA7616 Branford Pl Ste 250, Sugar Land, TX 77479 Directions (281) 242-6900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Szeto?
Dr. Szeto has been my PCP for several years. He is extremely thorough in his practices and testing; he does not push medicine and is interested in finding the root cause of an issue as opposed to treating only the symptoms. Dr. Szeto’s office is always impeccably clean and kept in good order. The staff is warm and friendly while still maintaining the highest level of professionalism. I have referred all of my family and friends to him throughout the years due to the quality of care that he offers. All the people I have referred to him have continued to use him as their Primary Care Physician as well.
About Dr. Jeremy Szeto, DO
- Family Medicine
- 19 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1386719946
Education & Certifications
- LAKE ERIE COLLEGE OF OSTEOPATHIC MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Szeto has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Szeto accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Szeto has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Szeto works at
Dr. Szeto speaks Spanish.
26 patients have reviewed Dr. Szeto. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Szeto.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Szeto, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Szeto appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.